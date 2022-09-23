IU Health celebrates living donors

More than 50 donors were honored, one of the largest turnouts for the biannual event.

INDIANAPOLIS —

Living donors are often called heroes, with many helping family, friends, coworkers and even strangers. To thank them, IU Health held a living donor celebration Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Three donors shared their stories with 13News in hopes to encourage others to donate.

Shane Leverett

Shane Leverett first donated a kidney to a stranger. Then, a few years later, he donated a portion of his liver to another stranger.

When asked why he donated, Leverett said, “Why not?”

“I have extra. I went through the process and the doctors explained what was going to go on and the risks. There was not enough risk where I shouldn’t do it. I had extra and I could do it and still live a perfectly normal life,” Leverett said.

Leverett also donates blood, platelets and plasma. He is on the bone marrow transplant list.

He said he stays in contact with his kidney recipient, who lives in California.

“If I can help somebody live longer, a better life, it is a no-brainer,” he said.

Rebecca McGinty

Rebecca McGinty donated a kidney to a co-worker in 2020.

She found out he needed one through a Facebook post. After a few tests, she found out she was a match.

She said she was always interested in donating after losing three uncles to cancer.

“Just watching what they went through and there was nothing I could do to help them. This was something I could actually give back and help somebody,” McGinty said.

McGinty encourages others to look into donating, saying the process is worth it.

“There are plenty of people who are willing to give answers. Ask questions. Do your research. I did a lot of research. It was not something I took lightly,” she said.

Talibah Hobson

Talibah Hobson became a kidney donor for her best friend in 2019.

He was going through kidney failure and at the time, Hobson didn’t know you could be a living kidney donor.

Once she found out, she quickly called his coordinator. After a lot of tests, she found out she was a match.

“My only regret is that I didn’t know that I could do it sooner,” she said.

Hobson said the most rewarding part is having her funny and energetic friend back.

“Seeing him now, he’s even better and even healthier. Donating was never a question for me,” she said.

Click here to learn more about IU Health’s organ transplant services.