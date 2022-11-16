ISP: Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. near 82nd Street. No one was injured, state police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north of downtown Indianapolis.

The wrong-way vehicle eventually struck an ambulance around the 127 mile-marker, near 82nd Street on the northwest side.

There was a patient inside the ambulance at the time, but no one was injured in the crash, ISP told 13News.

Another vehicle was sent to the scene to finish transporting the patient.

One lane of I-65 remained open as police cleared the scene.