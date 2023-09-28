ISP: Woman arrested after 'intoxicated minors' found at home in Peru

Police said they also found a juvenile in possession of marijuana at the home.

PERU, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Peru woman Wednesday after finding several intoxicated children at a party in her home.

An ISP spokesperson said it began with an investigation in early September, when troopers were dispatched to a report of an underage drinking party at a home in Peru. Before officers could arrive, they discovered a traffic accident involving a driver who was under the age of 18. A subsequent probe revealed the juvenile was intoxicated and was coming from the party in Peru.

When troopers arrived at the Peru home, the spokesperson said they found "several other intoxicated minors, with another possessing marijuana." They also investigated another juvenile who was alleged to be operating a vehicle while impaired.

Police conducted interviews that evening, including with the the owners of the home. Then on Sept. 27, officers served a warrant on a 36-year-old woman on misdemeanor allegations of contributing to the delinquency of a minor child and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.