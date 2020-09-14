ISP trooper runs into burning home to rescue people inside

Master Trooper Mick Dockery ended a traffic stop to help get people out of a burning home.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — One Indiana state trooper had his weekend shift take an unexpected turn when he went from conducting a traffic stop to being the first responder at a house fire.

Master Trooper Mick Dockery had a driver at a traffic stop in South Bend Saturday just after 10 p.m. when a passing driver told him a home in the area was on fire. Dockery released the driver that had been pulled over, and rushed to the home down the street.

When he got there, he found the east side of the home and the garage were engulfed in flames. As he ran toward the front door, Dockery saw a man inside who was having trouble opening the storm door. Dockery forced the door open, and the man inside disappeared, saying he needed to get his dog out.

Dockery saw a woman who looked disoriented in the front of the home, so he dragged her out, then continued to yell for the man inside to get out to safety. The man later came out of the house, and a German shepherd ran out shortly after.