ISP trooper returns to duty after 11-month military deployment

Trooper Kari Woodard spent time in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq with the Indiana National Guard.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper is back in central Indiana after serving the United States overseas with the Indiana National Guard.

Trooper Kari Woodard graduated from the Indiana State Police academy in December 2018. In September 2019, after completing her field training, she was deployed to the Middle East as a member of the Indiana National Guard.

After spending 11 months in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq, Woodard has returned to duty with ISP.

Woodard is a native of Lebanon, Indiana and graduated from Lebanon High School in 2015. She serves as sergeant in the Indiana National Guard. In the Middle East, she was a horizontal construction engineer, operating heavy machinery.