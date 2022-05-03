ISP: Traffic stop near Seymour leads to discovery of truckload of unrefrigerated perishable food

Police are also investigated untaxed alcoholic beverages onboard the delivery truck.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after state troopers stopped a truck found to be loaded with "unrefrigerated perishable foods and untaxed alcoholic beverages" late last week.

It happened on April 29 during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near Seymour.

According to police, ISP received a report from a motorist that a box truck was sending debris from a blown tire onto the roadway. The caller said the truck continued to drive on the highway, was "leaning to one side" and having some difficulty maintaining control.

When troopers located the truck, they said it had bypassed an inspection point at the ISP scales, located just north of the Seymour exit.

During a traffic stop on the highway, the truck's cargo area was found to be loaded with "food and beverages traveling from Miami, Florida to an Indianapolis, Indiana market," police said.

The items were said to include fruits, vegetables, fish and alcoholic beverage products.

The Jackson County Health Department was called to the scene to conduct an inspection. When the truck was offloaded the next day, the health department supervised the destruction of 400 bags of vegetables that were not properly refrigerated, as well as about 200 pounds of fish.

State excise police seized approximately 400 cases of beer. Their investigation is ongoing.

A separate inspection by ISP's motor carrier division determined the truck weighed about 15,000 pounds more than permitted by law, according to a spokesperson. Police had the truck towed and impounded.

State police said the truck's driver, a resident of Florida, was cited for alleged violations related to transporting perishable foods in excess of allowable temperatures. ISP said he also was ticketed for log book violations and other commercial motor vehicle rules noted in an inspection report.