ISP: One person in custody homemade explosive device explodes under SUV

Deputies had been called to a home in Chalmers Tuesday on a report of gunshots fired.

CHALMERS, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Chalmers man was held Tuesday after an explosive device went off under an SUV.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of East Earl Street, Chalmers. White County sheriff's deputies arrived and learned that an explosion had done damage to a 2014 Ford Edge.

Police called for assistance from ISP detectives and their Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed a homemade explosive device had been placed under the SUV.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed 43-year-old Darren Amick. Police later jailed Amick and said he faces preliminary charges of controlled explosive, arson, intimidation with a weapon and possession of a destructive device, all felonies, and a misdemeanor criminal mischief allegation.

An investigation is ongoing.