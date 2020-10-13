ISP: Motorist was clocked at 128 mph on Indiana Toll Road

An Illinois man faces preliminary charges that include reckless driving.

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police said a traffic stop in Lake County over the weekend ended with preliminary charges of reckless driving and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Indiana State Police said a Ford Fusion on I-80/I-94 passed a trooper near the Illinois state line moving "at an extremely high rate of speed."

While catching up to the vehicle, ISP said the trooper recorded a speed of 128 miles per hour.

ISP identified the driver as Shatez M. Wiggins, 24, Dolton, IL.

After a search of the vehicle, Wiggins was preliminarily charged with possession of a handgun no permit, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.