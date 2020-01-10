ISP K-9 retires after patrolling since 2012

K-9 Barrett was named after Trooper Daniel Barrett, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police K-9 has retired from his duties. K-9 Barrett has been patrolling since 2012 with his handler, Trooper, Matthew Wilson. The pair primarily worked in central Indiana on a drug interdiction team.

Together, Wilson and Barrett were able to make multiple drug seizures and catch suspects, including the man suspected of shooting and killing Fishers Police K-9 Harlej in November 2019.

Here are Barrett's accomplishments while serving with ISP: