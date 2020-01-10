x
ISP K-9 retires after patrolling since 2012

K-9 Barrett was named after Trooper Daniel Barrett, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2008.
Credit: Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police K-9 has retired from his duties. K-9 Barrett has been patrolling since 2012 with his handler, Trooper, Matthew Wilson. The pair primarily worked in central Indiana on a drug interdiction team.

Together, Wilson and Barrett were able to make multiple drug seizures and catch suspects, including the man suspected of shooting and killing Fishers Police K-9 Harlej in November 2019.

Here are Barrett's accomplishments while serving with ISP:

  • Seizure of 2,120 pounds of marijuana
  • Seizure of  487 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Seizure of 280 pounds of cocaine
  • Seizure of 146 pounds of heroin
  • Seizure of $1.2 million
  • Tracking and apprehending 15 criminal suspects
K-9 Barrett and Senior Trooper Matthew Wilson have been patrolling together since 2012.

