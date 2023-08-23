ISP K-9 to receive body armor

The vest will be embroidered with the line, “In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23."

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K-9 Koda will soon be out patrolling with extra protection, thanks to a charitable donation.

Koda will be sporting a bullet- and stab-resistant vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The nonprofit accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

This potentially life-saving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S.-made and custom-fitted.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,240 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The vest donations all go to K-9s that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible for a new vest through the program.