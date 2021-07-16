ISP K-9 set to get new protective vest

INDIANAPOLIS — A K-9 with Indiana State Police will soon be the owner of a new protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Mika, whose handler is ISP Trooper Eric Perkins, will get a bullet and stab-protective vest, embroidered with "In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43."
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has been providing protective vests to police dogs since 2009. To date, they have outfitted more than 4,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.
The vests are custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Each vest is valued at approximately $2,000. To donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., click here.
Mika's vest is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.
