ISP K-9 set to get new protective vest

The vest was made possible thanks to nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — A K-9 with Indiana State Police will soon be the owner of a new protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Mika, whose handler is ISP Trooper Eric Perkins, will get a bullet and stab-protective vest, embroidered with "In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has been providing protective vests to police dogs since 2009. To date, they have outfitted more than 4,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.

The vests are custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Each vest is valued at approximately $2,000. To donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., click here.

Mika's vest is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.