ISP K-9 to get donation of body armor

The vest was sponsored through the Amazon Smile donor purchase program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K-9 Jett will soon be out patrolling with extra protection, thanks to a charitable donation.

Jett will be sporting a bullet- and stab-resistant vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The nonprofit accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

The vest was sponsored through the Amazon Smile donor purchase program and will be embroidered with the line, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

The vest is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,970 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The vest donations all go to K-9s that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible for a new vest through the program.