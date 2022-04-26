ISP: OWI arrest follows stop of car going 105 mph on I-69

It happened Monday afternoon in Gibson County.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana said the investigation of a motorist driving in excess of 100 miles per hour led to an operating while intoxicated arrest Monday.

Indiana State Police said Sgt. Bill Gadberry was on patrol on Interstate 69 in Gibson County when he stopped a car he said was going 105 mph.

Gadberry reported the driver, identified as 34-year-old Matthew Hill of Jasper, "displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests." Police said further investigation revealed hill "had a blood alcohol content of .19%."

Hill was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail, accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .15% or more, a misdemeanor.