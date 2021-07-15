ISP investigating deadly crash with ambulance in Carroll County

Celestino Martinez, 80, was killed in the crash July 15, 2021.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A crash involving an ambulance in Carroll County July 15 claimed one life.

An initial investigation by Indiana State Police shows a 2016 Buick Enclave, driven by Celestino Martinez, 80, was heading northbound on US 421 when it crossed the center line.

It then collided head-on with an IU Hospital ambulance heading southbound.

Martinez died from his injuries.

The driver and passengers of the ambulance were taken to the hospital to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.