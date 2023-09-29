ISP investigating after Bedford PD officers fatally shoot suspect

The incident began around 10 p.m. Thursday when a female arrived at the police department reporting a man was following her, state police said.

BEDFORD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect was fatally shot by Bedford Police Department officers following a chase Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. Sept. 29, a female arrived at the Bedford Police Department requesting to file a harassment report, saying she was being followed by a man, later identified as 47-year-old Daymon A. Hubbard, of Bedford, police said.

The female told police Hubbard followed her to the police department in a gray Chevrolet SUV.

Just a few minutes later, a Bedford officer saw what he believed was that SUV on 17th Street, near K Street. Officers followed the car to the area of Western Avenue, where a police chase began, during which the SUV hit a police car.

"When Hubbard arrived at (an address in the 2700 block of) Western Avenue, the incident escalated, and three Bedford Police Department officers discharged their weapons," state police said in a statement.

Police have not said how the incident escalated.

Officers requested an ambulance shortly after 10:30 a.m., police said. Hubbard was taken to IU Health Bedford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was recorded on body cameras, police said. No one else was injured.

Indiana State Police investigators responded to the scene.