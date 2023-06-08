ISP investigates fatal car crash involving fire truck

The accident happened on Clifty Hollow Road on Hanover Hill in Jefferson County Saturday morning.

MADISON, Indiana — Indiana State Police are investigating after a crash involving a fire truck killed one person in Madison.

Officials told 13News that around 8:30 a.m., a truck from the Hanover Fire Department was heading to assist a driver with dried mud on the road. On the way there, it crashed into a car head-on.

The driver of the car, 44-year-old Terrie Cox of Kentucky, died in the crash.