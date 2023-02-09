ISP increases patrols ahead Labor Day weekend

ISP announced they will be increasing patrols for aggressive or distractive drivers, signs of impairment and seatbelt infractions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are working to keep roads safer during this holiday weekend.

ISP announced they will be increasing patrols over Labor Day weekend for aggressive or distractive drivers, signs of impairment and seatbelt infractions.

Officials are expecting millions of people to travel over the next three days.

ISP is sharing tips to do your part to ensure safety on Indiana’s roads:

Don’t drive distracted.

Avoid tailgating.

Use turn signals.

Obey the speed limit.

Make sure everyone is buckled up.

Don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.