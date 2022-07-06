ISP helicopter team finds missing child

They were able to find the child in Elkhart County and direct rescue teams to them.

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4.

The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County.

The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer John Riggers arrived in the area around 11 p.m. and used the chopper to check a corn field in the search area.

After not finding the child there, they moved to check another area. A short time later, they located the missing child and helped direct rescue crews to them.

The child was checked out and then returned home.

“I felt like there was an angel looking after that child that directed us to the right location,” Riggers said.