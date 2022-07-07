ISP: Good Samaritan pulls driver from car after fiery crash on Indy's southeast side

It happened early Thursday morning on I-74 southeast of Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a hospital early Thursday after a crash on Interstate 74 southeast of Indianapolis.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at Thompson Road, which is just southeast of the Post Road interchange.

According to Indiana State Police, a single vehicle crash ended with the car catching fire.

Police said a good Samaritan pulled the driver from the car. An ambulance took the victim to an Indianapolis hospital. The condition of the victim was not known.

No one else was in the car.