ISP: Awareness is key to avoid becoming victim of 'phone scam epidemic'

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they've learned of a scheme where scammers obtain retail gift cards by threatening to visit the homes of targets to cause them harm.

Police said the suspects are "persuasive, convincing and technically savvy" and are often successful because they exploit emotions.

ISP didn't offer specific details about the scam but said it usually involves the caller encouraging a hasty decision, pressuring victims for money and personal information.

Complicating the effort to make victims whole is that money in transactions made by wire transfer or prepaid card is nearly impossible to recover after it has been sent.

In a release, police said it should never be assumed that the telephone number which appears in Caller ID is genuine. The scam often involves use of numbers that appear to be local or as belonging to known organizations.

ISP also reminds you that you should never give out personal information in such calls, including credit card numbers.