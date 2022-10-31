ISP: Traffic stop in Anderson leads to discovery of drugs, gun

It began when a trooper stopped a vehicle to check an expired registration.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a traffic stop Sunday evening ended with the arrest of an Anderson man on multiple charges and the recovery of a gun that had been reported stolen.

In a press release, ISP said Trooper Michael Garcia was on patrol in Anderson when he saw a 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration.

After the officer stopped the vehicle, he "noticed a large bag of suspected marijuana in the center console of the vehicle."

Police said the ensuing investigation led to other items being discovered in the vehicle, including suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected fentanyl pills, suspected cocaine and pills suspected to be gabapentin.

Approximately 90 grams of marijuana was seized, according to ISP.

Police said they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun on the driver's side floorboard and said they determined it to have been reported stolen in Anderson.