ISP: 2 students taken to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were transported to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning.
The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
The other students were picked up by a local school bus and taken to their destination, ISP said.
All lanes of southbound I-465 were blocked for a short period but reopened completely around 8:30 a.m.
During the crash investigation and transport of the students, traffic backed up for miles, stretching north to Interstate 70 on the east side of the city.