ISP: 2 students taken to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were transported to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.

The other students were picked up by a local school bus and taken to their destination, ISP said.

All lanes of southbound I-465 were blocked for a short period but reopened completely around 8:30 a.m.