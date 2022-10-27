x
ISP: 2 students taken to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue.
Credit: Scott Graber/WTHR
A van crash temporarily closed traffic on I-465 near S. Arlington Ave. in Indianapolis Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were transported to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.

The other students were picked up by a local school bus and taken to their destination, ISP said.

All lanes of southbound I-465 were blocked for a short period but reopened completely around 8:30 a.m.

During the crash investigation and transport of the students, traffic backed up for miles, stretching north to Interstate 70 on the east side of the city.

