ISP: 2 hospitalized after 4-car crash involving pedestrian on I-70 east of downtown Indianapolis

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Indy's near east side, near North Sherman Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries, after a four-car crash involving a pedestrian along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. along I-70 eastbound, near North Sherman Drive, which is east of downtown Indianapolis.

One person was hit by a car while walking across the interstate, and a total of four cars were involved, Indiana State Police confirmed to 13News.

All lanes of I-70 eastbound were blocked for roughly 30 minutes before a few lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.