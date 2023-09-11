ISP: 1 killed in crash along I-70 west of downtown Indianapolis after wheel strikes car

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after one person was killed in a crash west of downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Sept. 11. In an alert from INDOT, state police said a car rolled off the right side of Interstate 70 westbound, near South Warman Avenue, killing one person.
According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a wheel came off of a car traveling westbound and hit the windshield of an eastbound car, which went off the road about 300 yards before landing on its side near a house.
No lanes of I-70 were closed due to the crash, ISP said, though traffic was moving slowly in the area early Monday.
