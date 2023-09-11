x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

ISP: 1 killed in crash along I-70 west of downtown Indianapolis after wheel strikes car

In an alert from INDOT, state police said a car rolled off the right side of Interstate 70 westbound, near South Warman Avenue.
Credit: WTHR/Matt Whisner

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after one person was killed in a crash west of downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Sept. 11. In an alert from INDOT, state police said a car rolled off the right side of Interstate 70 westbound, near South Warman Avenue, killing one person.

According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a wheel came off of a car traveling westbound and hit the windshield of an eastbound car, which went off the road about 300 yards before landing on its side near a house.

No lanes of I-70 were closed due to the crash, ISP said, though traffic was moving slowly in the area early Monday.

Credit: WTHR/Matt Whisner

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Remembering 9/11 in central Indiana

Before You Leave, Check This Out