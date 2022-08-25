ISP: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash along I-465 on Indy's west side

The crash occurred around 5:50 a.m. along the ramp onto I-465 southbound from West Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others injured in a crash along I-465 on Indy's west side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:50 a.m. along the ramp onto I-465 southbound from West Washington Street. Around 6:15 a.m., Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved a fatality when a small SUV rolled down an embankment.

The two other people in the SUV who were injured were taken to the hospital. Police did not share their conditions.

Police have not shared the identities of any of the people involved in the crash.

The entrance ramp from Washington Street to I-465 was closed early Thursday morning as police investigated the crash.

13News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as crash investigators determine and share what led to the crash.