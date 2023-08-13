Isaiah 117 House opens in Marion County

The organization provides a safe and loving home while children are waiting to be placed either in a foster home or with a family member.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Entering foster care is a traumatic experience for children, but now, there's a new house that aims to change that.

Isaiah 117 House is officially open in Marion County.

The organization provides a safe and loving home while children are waiting to be placed either in a foster home or with a family member.

The goal is to give kids a sense of dignity on what is often a dark day.

"It's not their fault they're here, but they can begin to make choices," said Christy Kraus, program coordinator at Isaiah House Marion County. "We want to surround them and help them be able to make some choices, and know there are people that love them and care for them, and we hope that will affect their future."

Kraus also said anyone can get involved, from helping raise money to volunteering time to spend with the children.