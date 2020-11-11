Is the presidential election truly over? Election rules would say 'No,' history says 'Yes'

The Associated Press called the presidency for Biden Thursday before recounts and lawsuits even started. But is the race truly over?

TEXAS, USA — After The Associated Press called the presidential election for Joe Biden Saturday, former President George W. Bush called Biden the next day to congratulate him. On the same day, Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News the, "Media" has elected Biden prematurely.

"The media is desperately trying to get everyone to coronate Joe Biden as the next president, but that’s not how it works. The media does not get to select our president, the American people get to elect our president," Cruz said. "At this point, we’ve got numerous states that are very closely and vigorously contested, from Pennsylvania to Georgia to Arizona to New Mexico to Michigan to Wisconsin. In all of those states, there are serious disputes about the vote totals and there’s a legal process to resolve those disputes."

So is the election truly over or not? Election procedure would say no, but the current vote county would say yes.

According to federal elections procedure, states have a month after election day to canvas votes before declaring their totals. Newly elected U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions discussed the process with 6 News Tuesday.

"Certification comes at the end of a month for a secretary of state. They do that based on every county reporting properly the things that would aggregate to a victory. Then the Secretary of State, in every state, on or about the December 8 would make those official recommendations," Sessions said.

Sessions claimed that in some states, the democratic party did not follow procedure and those actions could result in lawsuits. He said this could hold up ballot certification if a state attorney general had to get involved.

"There were things that were done, ballots that were counted that were not based upon the law, and not based on state law," Sessions said. "Anytime you circumvent the system, even if it is for two or three or four percent, it throws everything into a legal challenge, and there will be a legal challenge that will culminate itself perhaps at the Supreme Court."

Recounts could, in theory, change close races in the favor of President Trump. The State of Georgia has already announced a recount. In practice, the slim margin of votes separating candidates in many contested states have changed into a more significant lead for Biden following the election.

Cruz referenced, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin on Sunday. As of Tuesday, Joe Biden leads by more than 47,000 votes in Pennsylvania, 12,000 in Georgia, 14,000 in Arizona and 20,000 in Wisconsin. The vote totals Cruz mentioned in Michigan and New Mexico are much further apart.

A previous analysis of recounts by NBC News News showed recounts have changed races by a few hundred votes in the past but not by the margins needed to flip states back to President Trump in the current election.

While the current recounts and court challenges do need to play out before the election can truly be over, it seems very unlikely that there was enough voter fraud, or election errors, in enough states to change the outcome of the election with the current vote totals.