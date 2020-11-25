Is it too soon for Christmas lights?

It seems the pandemic has changed the timing of holiday decorating for some.

INDIANAPOLIS — You are not alone if you have been driving around, thinking Christmas decorations are going up earlier this year.

It seems that with COVID-19, more people are getting a jump on the Christmas holiday, where typically you wouldn’t start to see Christmas lights pop up until after Thanksgiving.

Jeff Lane in Avon says he started hanging his lights at the beginning of November.

“COVID has just been so messed up, and everybody’s year has been so far off, and the heck with it, I decided to put lights up early,” he said.

In Plainfield, the Eck family are the first on their street to decorate.