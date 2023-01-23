Black Acre Brewing closing in February

The brewery's last day in business will be Feb. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington brewery Black Acre Brewing Co. announced it will close up shop in February.

After 11 years in business, the brewery will celebrate its final day in business on Feb. 4.

In a note on the brewery's Facebook page, the brewery said it was "truly grateful" for the customers.

Read the full message below:

"Last call!

Black Acre Brewing will be closing effective February 4th, 2023. We are extraordinarily proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in our 11 years in wonderful Historic Irvington, but it’s time for us to close this chapter.

Oh what a chapter it’s been! We have met so many great people and built life-long friendships along the way. We are truly grateful for all of you. We know we are incredibly lucky to have been able to be a part of the vibrant community here. We’ve laughed together. We’ve cried together. We’ve survived floods, fires, and plagues together. We’ve had lots of tasty beers together. We are really going to miss it.

Let’s go out on a high note! Mark your calendars to celebrate with us:

Saturday, February 4th will be our last day and 11 year anniversary. Cheers and love to you all!"

Black Acre was one of several businesses damaged by a fire in 2019. There were not any injuries reported.