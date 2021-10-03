IRT's 'No. 6' begins streaming March 11

The stage play "No. 6" takes you on a real-life journey, touching every emotion.

INDIANAPOLIS — As part of our "Women's History Month" coverage, we take you behind the scenes at the Indiana Repertory Theatre and their their newest production going virtual this week.

The pandemic forced the production to go virtual, but the cast still gets up close and personal.

Lead actress Milicent Wright plays Ella, a widowed mother and business owner who is keeping her children safe from racial injustice and police conflict.

"I hope that some of my friends or colleagues go 'wow, we have never seen you do anything like that before,'" Wright said.

Ella's family crosses paths with an intoxicated white man, played by Michael Stewart Allen. His character, Kelly, brings many twists and turns to the stage.

"Who he is inspires the events of the play and how it affects not only inside but also outside," said Allen.

IRT opens new virtual stage play March 11th during Woman’s History Month with a dramatic production under direction of a woman director & leading actress. @HerdStrategies @IRTlive @WTHRcom #WomansHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ju5KLOpeqU — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) March 9, 2021

Behind the scenes of the No. 6, much of the crew are men. But the person calling the shots is director Dawandra Nickole Lampkin, associate professor of acting at Western Michigan University.

In honor of International Women's Day, we celebrate our intelligent, determined, talented, caring, and strong leaders of the IRT, Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director Janet Allen and Managing Director Suzanne Sweeney! Thank you for all you do! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/vvF1GyiCiC — IRTlive (@IRTlive) March 8, 2021

"A woman's touch is about the woman's experience. What has lead up to me and my life at this point that will allow the perspective within this story to be focused on," said Lampkin.

Lampkin hopes No. 6 viewers will experience the anger, frustration, and confusion all acted out on stage under her direction.

"A director really guides you, ask you questions, prompts you, pushes you," Wright said.