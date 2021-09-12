Irsay adds Stallone's 'Rocky' handwritten script pages to eclectic collection

The spiral-bound book is filled with early and original plot details, scene specifications, dialogue and character development concepts.

INDIANAPOLIS — A piece of the iconic movie "Rocky" has a new home in The Jim Irsay Collection.

The Indianapolis Colts owner bought Sylvester Stallone's original handwritten script pages.

It's 28 pages in a spiral-bound notebook, filled with Stallone's early and original plot details, scene specifications, dialogue and character development concepts.

Irsay recently held an invitation-only reception in Washington to showcase his collection of music and other cultural artifacts.

Irsay's collection of historic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture includes items owned and used by legendary performers including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, The Doors’ Jim Morrison and other music icons.

In July, Irsay purchased Elton John's piano at auction for a reported $915,000.

Irsay also owns presidential artifacts that include Richard Nixon's resignation letter, original documents from American history, original manuscripts and sports memorabilia including a bat used by Jackie Robinson in 1953.

“I began this collection to preserve, protect and share historic items with the world in the hope of inspiring others to dream big and do great things in life,” Irsay said in the event announcement.

Irsay is looking for locations for a permanent museum to display the collection and hosted another invitation-only event in September in Nashville to showcase guitars from his collection.