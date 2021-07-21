IRS hosting Indianapolis events for child tax credit help

The IRS and community partners will help eligible families get registered to for the monthly advance child tax credit payments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier families will have two chances to get help registering for the advance child tax credit Saturday.

The IRS and other community partners are hosting two events in Indianapolis as part of a nationwide effort to help people file their income taxes and register for the advance tax credit. The events will both take place Saturday. One will be at the John H. Boner Neighborhood Center (2236 E. 10th St.) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The other, at the Minto-Capehart Federal Office Building (575 N. Pennsylvania St.) will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

IRS employees and the volunteers at the events will use the IRS Non-filer Sign-up Tool to help with registration. That tool will also help Hoosiers — including those without children — receive the $1,400 stimulus check they may have missed out on.

To check eligibility for the child tax credit, click here.