IRONMAN full-distance triathlon coming to Muncie

Muncie and Madison, Wisconsin will be the only places in the U.S. in 2021 to host both 140.6 and 70.3-mile events on the same day.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The IRONMAN group is adding a full-distance triathlon will be added in Muncie this year.

The event will be held in conjunction with IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie on Oct. 2, 2021 and combine at the Prairie Creek Reservoir.

“We are excited to bring a full distance IRONMAN triathlon to this community,” said Keats McGonigal, vice president of Operations, North America for The IRONMAN Group. “We have hosted races in Muncie for nearly 40 years and are thrilled to bring IRONMAN INDIANA to this community. With the long-standing history these events have built over the years, we know our athletes will be excited to race 140.6 miles across this beautiful and challenging course in the American Midwest.”

Muncie and Madison, Wisconsin will be the only places in the U.S. in 2021 to host both 140.6 and 70.3-mile events on the same day.