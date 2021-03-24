IPS updating transportation policy for students

Students who live close to their school will be required to walk. Some high school students will use IndyGo as their primary transportation service.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is updating ways for students to get to school in the 2021-2022 school year.

IndyGo partnership

IPS is partnering with IndyGo to provide transportation for some high school students.

Select students from Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, Emmerich Manual, George Washington, Graduation Academy, KIPP Indy Legacy, Newcomer Program at Northwest Middle School, Shortridge and Thrival Academy will use IndyGo as their primary service for transportation to and from school. Students at Herron, Riverside and Purdue Polytechnic already use IndyGo as an option for transportation.

IPS will provide students with ID cards annually with free electronic bus passes.

The following criteria will be used to determine which students will use IndyGo:

Zero IndyGo bus transfers

Less than .7-mile total walk

No more than 50 minutes total travel time.

IPS expects the average total travel time for students to be 25 minutes.

IPS said the bus passes will allow students to commute to and from school, work and extracurricular activities, or simply to explore the city’s offerings and attractions.

Click here to learn how to track IndyGo buses.

Walking to school

IPS is starting a "walk zone policy" at all IPS K-12 schools starting in the fall. Thirteen schools began enforcing the policy in the 2020-2021 school year.

Families affected by this change will be contacted directly by the district and informed that their student(s) are ineligible for transportation services and will be assigned the “walker” designation for their transportation status.

Here is how IPS is classifying walkers:

K-6 students who reside 1 mile or less from their school.

7-8 students who reside 1.25 miles or less from their school.

9-12 students who reside 1.5 miles or less from their school.

IPS said transportation may be provided for students within the walking distance guidelines when physical barriers, such as busy intersections, prevent safe travel to school. Transportation may also be provided because of a qualifying medical condition.

Click here to fill out a walk zone exemption form.

School bus changes

In regards to school bus changes, IPS said families will be notified before the end of the 2020-2021 school year of their 2021-2022 transportation designation.

All bus stops shall be within 0.3 miles of a student’s home for elementary and middle school students and 0.7 miles for high school students.

Click here to see the school transportation schedule.