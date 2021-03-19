IPS students pen welcome letters to NCAA tournament participants

Nearly 100 students at William McKinley School 39 took part in the effort.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at an IPS school took time this week to welcome participants in the NCAA Tournament here by sending handwritten notes.

Nearly 100 3rd through 6th grade students at William McKinley School 39 got the assignment to write the letters to players.

Some of the notes were from 5th graders in Julie Nash’s class.

“My students were excited to be a part of the NCAA tournament since it is taking place in their town," said Nash. "Students wrote letters to welcome the athletes to Indianapolis, congratulate them on making it to the tournament and wish them luck in their games. One student drew a four-leaf clover and told the student-athlete that it was for good luck. Another student told the student-athlete that if he wanted good pizza he should go to Chicago’s Pizza. Many students wrote more than one letter and some even drew pictures.”

She added that she hoped the notes put a smile on the faces of the student-athletes.

"I also hope it reminds them that little boys and girls look up to them as role models. It’s a nice reminder that their actions and words on and off the court are being viewed by children everywhere, so they have a responsibility and an opportunity to make a good impression,” Nash added.

