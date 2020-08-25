IPS students getting extra help while e-Learning

IPS families with children who don't have a safe, quiet and supervised place to e-Learn at home are getting help.

INDIANAPOLIS — IPS families with children who don't have a safe, quiet and supervised place to e-Learn at home are getting help.

Community groups are working with schools to ensure kids are actually getting the learning part of e-learning.

While their classmates are e-leaning at home, about 25 children inside the Thomas Gregg Community School are on the EDGE.



"EDGE stands for Excellence, Discovery and Growth through Education," Brittany Kronmiller of the Boner Neighborhood Centers said.



The centers and other organizations are teaming up with IPS to provide assistance to students at home.



Children are scattered among several classrooms. It's quiet, safe and structured. Children log onto the virtual classrooms and work on lessons using iPads and laptops. A youth worker from the Boner Centers watches over the kids and helps when needed.



In this role, Kendia Lovelady's is not only a teacher but but a helper, computer expert, disciplinarian, friend and a source of encouragement in her classroom.



According to Kronmiller many parents have to work. Some have multiple children needing attention. Many don't have a quiet safe place to attend virtual classes. They struggle to get their kids the help they need.

This partnership allows kids to get the help while keeping safety precautions in mind.



"We have been very diligent about safety precautions, ..." Kronmiller said. "Every child does a screening and temperature check before they open the building."



Classes are limited to 15 children, desks are separated, masks are mandatory and there are plenty of sanitizers.

Four more support sites are opening next week. Kronmiller said she's constantly getting phone calls for help.

One mother told Kronmiller that she took a week off work to help her child but can't afford to take another. And she's not alone.

Even with additional support sites opening, the calls for help exceed the number of available desks, but that won't stop the group from helping where they can.

E-Learning assistance sites:

Opening Aug. 24

John Boner Neighborhood Centers, www.jhbcc.org, 317-633-8210

Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School, 2302 E. Michigan St.

Opening Aug. 31