IPS school gets new therapy dog to comfort students and staff

INDIANAPOLIS — Outside of George Washington Carver Montessori #87 sits a small tree with tiny red berries. At the base of that tree sits a plaque with the words "Bodhi -Devoted Therapy Dog Loved By All 2007-2019."

In the fall of 2019, when 13News visited the school, students' and the staffs' eyes would well with tears while remembering him.

A little over 18 months later, memories return a smile to hearts now healed – although scarred by loss.

"I got to feed him little Cheerios, I used to give him a handful," said now-sixth grader Eli Haste.

He went on to say that coming back to school without Bodhi "was different."

Bodhi was a facility dog loved by students and staff. He lived with Courtney Hedges, a teacher at the school. She said that at school he was there to comfort, but as soon as he got home and was with his two dog siblings, he was rambunctious and playful.

Unfortunately, Bodhi passed away from cancer.

“He had an amazing relationship with the kids,” said Hedges. “He’d come to school everyday and they would read to him, and pet him when they were upset and even if they weren’t upset. And he’d lay in the hallway every morning so he could get a pet from every student.”

Through the pain, memories still return a smile to their faces

“He was the best part of my day, he was part of my routine,” said IPS 87 Principal Mark Nardo. “He would come in the morning for a snack, have a pet, we’d talk. I would see Bodhi because I needed to see Bodhi. He would help center me and remind me why we were here."

Losing Bodhi was difficult for everyone. And for Hedges it was especially difficult. Bodhi was also her pet.

“At first I was not going to get another facility dog because there was such a big hole in my heart from Bodhi passing away,” Hedges said. “But then I knew how much it meant to the students, so I talked to Mr. Nardo and we decided it was time.”

Hedges then reached down to pet a dog wearing a vest with the words "facility dog" on it.

“Forest, is our facility dog,” she said. “He comes to school with me everyday. He helps regulate student’s emotions. They can pet him and feel better. If they’re nervous, he’ll take them to class, they can read to him.”

Forest, like Bodhi, was trained by the Indiana Canine Assistance Network. Hedges said to cover the costs, she raised about $25,000 through the crowdfunding site for teachers called Donors Choose.

First grader Mya Kessler said she doesn’t remember Bodhi. But she truly enjoys having Forest around.

“I like to pet him. It makes me happy,” she said. Sometimes Kessler reads to Forest.

Nardo said having Forest at the school means a lot to him and others.

“It means a lot to the students, it means a lot to the staff and families. It’s like the tradition continues. And what we had before, although we lost Bodhi, we continue the tradition with Forest because now we have him.”