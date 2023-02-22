IPS School 58 Black History Month Book Fair includes special visit from the Indianapolis Colts

The kids got a chance to pick out two books, then spent some time reading and chatting with players and cheerleaders.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are helping in the celebration of Black History Month in our community.

The team surprised kids Wednesday at an east Indianapolis elementary school.

IPS School 58 got a visit from the Colts players and cheerleaders, part of the school's Black History Month Book Fair.

After a dance session, the kids got a chance to pick out two books. Then they spent some time with the Colts, reading and chatting.

"It's very exciting just to talk to them and, you know, sit down with some kids and kind of take a step back when you get older," said cheerleader Jada Watson. "Life moves so fast, and then you see some young kids that are so excited about dancing, freeze dancing with some Colts cheerleaders and picking out some books. It's very humbling."

We had a blast at today’s #BlackHistoryMonth Book Fair at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58! 📚#BreakingBarriers #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/diB5NOWCWE — Colts Community (@coltscommunity) February 22, 2023

Sharing a moment to encourage them to learn to read at a young age. Their imaginations come to life through books. The class won't soon forget this day, thanks to a simple act of kindness.