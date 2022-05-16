500 Festival princess shares fitness tips with students at IPS School 55

Gabbie Black put the focus getting kids moving at Butler Lab School 55.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, students at an IPS school got a visit - and lessons in fitness - from a 500 Festival princess.

"I spread that passion I have for fitness and incorporate it with IndyCar drivers and the racing world, and just teach kids a little bit about how IndyCar drivers are athletes," Black said. "I ask them, 'Are they athletes? Are they not? Why do they think that?' and kind of bring to their attention and educate them why they are athletes and why fitness is important to be an IndyCar driver."

Students learned about exercise and also why IndyCar drivers need to stay in tip-top shape.

As Black shared lessons on stretching, the kids heard about all the fun things in store for drivers at IMS during the month of May.

Black, a graduate of Brownsburg High School, is a freshman at Indiana University majoring in exercise science.

The 500 Festival Princess program began in 1959 and is sponsored by The National Bank of Indianapolis. Every year, 33 princesses are selected and serve as ambassadors, representing the 500 Festival as well as their hometowns and universities.

Princesses receive a $1,000 scholarship made available by Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Companies, and the 500 Festival Foundation.

There's more information here about the 500 Festival Princess program, including a link to show your interest in participating in 2023.