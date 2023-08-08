IPS says teen left behind at cemetery after field trip; district reviewing policies

A Marion County family says their teen daughter was stranded at Crown Hill Cemetery after a field trip last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County family says their teen daughter was stranded at Crown Hill Cemetery after a field trip on Aug. 2.

"I just thank God that he intervened and we was able to bring her back home safely," said Laiylah Martin's father, Jonathan.

After just a couple of days at Shortridge High School, Laiylah, 14, went on a field trip with dozens of other students for a community service project.

"We walked to the cemetery. (The teacher) gives us trash bags, gloves and says, 'Go pick up some stuff and come back here at 3:15,' because we left at 1:30 to go there," said Laiylah Martin.

Laiylah started walking on her own to pick up sticks on the ground.

"Eventually I realized I don't have my phone or watch with me, so I just sarted realizing it's probably getting late, so I should probably go back to see if it's time to go," she said.

Laiylah got lost in the cemetery, desperately searching for her way back.

"I realize I keep walking in circles. I didn't see any teachers or kids," said Laiylah Martin.

She made her way to the exit and started walking on 38th Street, but didn't know which way to go.

"I'm trying to look for school zone signs or those 25 mph speed limit signs and I'm just like, 'Which way is the school?'" said Laiylah Martin.

Laiylah said she was nervous, upset and scared.

As her dad waited to pick her up after school at 3:50 p.m., fear began to settle in.

"About 4:15 or 4:20 she still didn't come outside, so at this time, I'm outside of my car walking around the school grounds looking for her. I call my wife and say, 'I can't find her.' My wife calls the school and they page her over the intercom," Jonathan said.

Martin said IPS police arrived to help search for Laiylah.

Laiylah didn't have a phone.

Martin said about 30 minutes after school let out, he met another student outside who told him some students went on a field trip to the cemetery.

With time ticking away, Jonathan decided to drive toward the cemetery. He found his daughter walking on 38th Street.

"He came up on the other side of the road and I was walking and I was trying to be focused but then I hear his name and I jump a little bit. Then I'm like Oh it's him, so I get in the car and just start crying and stuff," said Laiylah Martin.

In a statement to 13 News, IPS leaders say a substitute teacher in charge that day did not follow protocol.

"Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware that a Shortridge High School student was inadvertently left behind at Crown Hill Cemetery during a field trip on Aug. 2.

The protocol to verify all students are present before leaving a field trip site unfortunately was not followed by the substitute teacher in charge. Shortridge staff and IPS Police worked with the parents to locate the student, who was found safe. School administrators are reviewing their protocols and procedures for field trips to ensure an incident such as this does not occur again.

IPS is taking this matter seriously and the district is committed to preventing any similar situations from happening moving forward. Our top priority has always been the safety and well-being of our students."

The Martins are calling on the school to provide better communication and accountability.

"Have permission slips when they're taking children out of school. If they had just sent a note to the parents so that way the parents are more knowledgeable about where their kids may be going during school hours and do a proper head count to make sure everybody makes it there and makes it back home," Jonathan said.