IPS James Whitcomb Riley School No. 43 dedicates classrooms to two teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday was a special day at IPS James Whitcomb Riley School #43.

Two classrooms were dedicated to two special teachers. It's been 68 years since Mrs. Manona Martin became the first African American teacher at the school.

On Saturday, School No. 43 alumni, friends, and family gathered to dedicate a science room in Mrs. Martin's memory.

Some of the attendees shared memories of their time at School #43.

"It humbles me, because we not only got an education. We learned a lot about who we were as people. There was tremendous pride that came from School #43. Pride," said Dr. Shawn Smith, a graduate of School No. 43.