IPS hosting vaccine clinics to protect against childhood diseases, COVID-19

IPS is working to protect children and families from illnesses including Hepatitis B, polio, measles, mumps rubella and COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is offering a series of vaccine clinics to protect students, staff and families against childhood diseases and COVID-19.

The district is partnering with the Indiana Immunization Coalition and Managed Health Services to make sure students have all recommended and required vaccines for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year, including Hepatitis B, polio, and the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

There will be four clinics for those vaccinations:

April 28 – 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Middle School, 4825 N. Arlington Ave.

April 29 – 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Howe High School, 4900 Julian Ave.

May 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Middle School Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St.

May 3 – 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. at Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St.

Registration is recommended for those clinics, but walk-ins will be welcome. To register, click here.

The district will also host a separate clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations. That clinic will be Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Arsenal Technical High School in the west gym. The clinic is open to students, staff and families age 16 and older, as the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. People younger than 18 must be with a parent or guardian to receive the shot.

The vaccine is free for everyone, but insurance will be accepted. Appointments are required for the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, click here.