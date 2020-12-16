IPS distributes toys, supplies at first holiday giveaway

The district is partnering with community groups to help families during the holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools hosted its first holiday giveaway Tuesday, loading students up with school supplies, toys, coats and more.

"Everybody's needing help. It's not just us. It's not the people down the street. It's everybody," said Jeffery Troxtell, a father who received donations Tuesday.

"We want to do our part not just to educate our students, whether that's in a school building or at home, but to also be sure that we can meet additional needs families might have. So that's really what tonight is all about," said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

The giveaway is taking place at nine IPS schools. Another event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6-7 p.m.

Here are the locations for the holiday giveaway:

Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 11

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 8

Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 9

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 5

Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 10

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 8

James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 40th St. | Door 1

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 5