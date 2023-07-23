IPS details transportation plan for new school year

A representative with First Student tells 13 News it will operate more than 200 bus routes within IPS.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's hard to believe, but the first day of the new school year for Indianapolis Public Schools is one week away.

On Monday, August 31, more than 30,000 IPS students and educators will head back to class. Like many families right now, the school district is spending this time preparing.

For the last few years, IPS has turned over its bus operation to private company, First Student.

A representative with the program tells 13News it will operate more than 200 bus routes within IPS.

While school districts around the nation are dealing with bus driver shortages, First Student said it has more than 250 drivers on staff with a strong pipeline of potential drivers training or scheduled to train.

First Student is not the only transportation option for IPS students.

This year, the district is also partnering with IndyGo. For selected high school students, IndyGo will be their only means of transportation with an expected average travel time of 25 minutes.

Thursday, July 27, IndyGo is offering a back-to-school night at Carson Transit Center 6-8 p.m., providing a reduced Fare ID card, free backpack and other training.

IPS also recently launched its Take Care, Be Aware campaign. Teachers will offer in-class lessons about safety on getting to and from school, focusing on pedestrian, bus, vehicle and bike travel.

First Student said the beginning of school can bring some growing pains, it's not unusual to see bus delays during the first couple weeks as drivers navigate new routes and learn new safety protocols and guidelines. It said patience and understanding are appreciated.