IPS cancels school day after internet outage

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools students will have a day off from school Tuesday after an internet outage.

The district announced the outage around 9 a.m. After initially announcing schools would operate on a two-hour delay, district leaders canceled the day altogether.

According to an IPS spokesperson, the situation is out of their control. The outage appears to be spotty with some students able to logon while others can't.

