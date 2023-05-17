IPS board discusses future use of buildings set to close next year

The doors on five IPS facilities will be closed to students next year, but that doesn't mean they'll sit empty.

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are ahead for Indianapolis Public Schools, involving everything from where your kids are going to school to how they get there.

The doors on five IPS buildings will be closed to students starting next year, but that doesn't mean they'll sit empty. The district will still own the buildings and already has plans for how many will be used.

The district says keeping these buildings open would have stretched already-thin resources. The choice to close them was based on capacity and enrollment, facility quality, cost to repair and demographic projections.

IPS is also looking at a new way to pick up kids where they are the only IPS student in their area.

"If you're the only child in your neighborhood with no other bus route between your home and the school, it doesn't make sense to send a yellow bus all the way to your house for you to ride alone in a yellow bus all the way to school," said IPS CEO William Murphy.

The district would contract with a fleet of privately owned SUVs and drivers to get kids to and from school.

"It would be the same person every day so that person can develop a relationship and rapport with the family," Murphy said.