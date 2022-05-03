How to help with tornado recovery in central Iowa

Are you looking to volunteer or donate to help with recovery efforts? Here's what you need to know.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Officials said seven people were killed Saturday when tornado-spawning thunderstorms swept through central Iowa.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured and six people were killed when the tornado touched down near the town of Winterset. Among those killed were two children under the age of five.

Another death was confirmed in Lucas County.

Many organizations and local emergency management agencies are conducting recovery efforts. Here's how you can help.

Volunteering:

Madison County Emergency Management officials asked people to avoid damaged areas as they assess the damage.

"We are asking that if you want to help volunteer that you check in at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce," the agency tweeted. "You will take a bus to volunteer locations. We cannot have anymore traffic in the area. We are also seeking shifts for tomorrow and Tuesday."

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce also plans to coordinate volunteer efforts. "You can call us at the Chamber or message us with your name, phone number, # of volunteers, and any special skills/equipment you have," the Chamber said in a Facebook post Sunday morning. "Emergency Management will reach out to you when they have specific assignments. At this time, we have not received any as there are other things that need to take place first."

The Iowa Red Cross said its team on Sunday would be in Madison County to distribute water, snacks and relief supplies.

Donating:

The Greater Madison County Community Foundation said it established a disaster relief fund. Click here for more information.

According to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, donations for Winterset and Madison County can be brought to New Bridge Church in Winterset. So far, needed supplies include bottled water, non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, tarps, boxes, flashlights and plastic storage totes and containers.

"Please consider donating gift cards from local area businesses for meals, food, gas, etc.," the Chamber wrote. "Monetary donations may be made to the Red Cross."

The Red Cross accepts monetary donations through its website.

For those in the St. Charles area, the Talk Shop Lounge is accepting donations. Click here for information.

The Salvation Army is also helping with recovery efforts and accepting donations.

Material donations of items, like non-perishable food and bottled water, can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s administrative building at 1400 NW 100th St. in Clive.