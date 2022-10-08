Firefighters ask for help identifying woman in 'suspicious' Kokomo apartment fire

KOKOMO, Ind. — Fire investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire at a Kokomo apartment building.
Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are sharing photos and a video of a woman who was at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive right before a fire was started there.
The apartment's staff reported smelling smoke just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. Firefighters found evidence of a small fire on the second floor, but the fire had extinguished itself before they arrived.
Surveillance video showed a woman walk into the apartment and upstairs with something in her hand before the fire started.
In the video, she was wearing black jogging shorts with white trim, a black t-shirt, white shoes and glasses.
The woman left the scene in a red Dodge Caravan with a mismatched front rim on the passenger side and rear window stickers.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman's identity or the fire to contact the Indiana arson hotline at 800-382-4628.