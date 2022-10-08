Firefighters ask for help identifying woman in 'suspicious' Kokomo apartment fire

Surveillance video showed a woman walk into the apartment and upstairs with something in her hand before the fire started.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Fire investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire at a Kokomo apartment building.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are sharing photos and a video of a woman who was at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive right before a fire was started there.

The apartment's staff reported smelling smoke just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. Firefighters found evidence of a small fire on the second floor, but the fire had extinguished itself before they arrived.

In the video, she was wearing black jogging shorts with white trim, a black t-shirt, white shoes and glasses.

The woman left the scene in a red Dodge Caravan with a mismatched front rim on the passenger side and rear window stickers.