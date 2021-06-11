Investigators look for help identifying body found in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help identifying a body found Wednesday.
The sheriff's office began a death investigation after locating the body in the area of State Road 9 and U.S. 52 on June 9, 2021. A body was found in the northwest corner of that intersection.
The coroner’s office has confirmed that the deceased is a male. The only other description is that he is approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall. They are unable to determine his race or age.
Laboratory results are pending from the Indiana State Police and the University of Indianapolis.
In a media statement Friday, the sheriff's office said they do not believe there is any threat or danger to the public associated with the death.
Coroner Brand Rund has asked that anyone with information that could help identify the deceased to please contact him at brund@co.shelby.in.us or go to www.shelbycountycoroner.org/forms and provide a statement.
What other people are reading:
- Netflix show to focus on transition from Butler Blue III to Butler Blue IV
- Among first in her family to graduate high school, Hancock County teen broke the cycle of parents' substance use disorder
- Woman suing Arkansas State Police after car flipped using PIT maneuver
- Protesters call for reversal of IU COVID vaccine mandate
- Semis driven downtown by North Split construction frustrate drivers, business owners
- 2 passengers onboard fully-vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19
- Majority of Republicans support same-sex marriage for 1st time, poll finds
- Yes, eligible parents will be able to get the increased child tax credit for children born in 2021