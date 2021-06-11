Investigators look for help identifying body found in Shelby Co.

So far, the coroner has determined the body found near Fountaintown is a male, but more lab tests are underway to determine his identity.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help identifying a body found Wednesday.

The sheriff's office began a death investigation after locating the body in the area of State Road 9 and U.S. 52 on June 9, 2021. A body was found in the northwest corner of that intersection.

The coroner’s office has confirmed that the deceased is a male. The only other description is that he is approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall. They are unable to determine his race or age.

Laboratory results are pending from the Indiana State Police and the University of Indianapolis.

In a media statement Friday, the sheriff's office said they do not believe there is any threat or danger to the public associated with the death.

Coroner Brand Rund has asked that anyone with information that could help identify the deceased to please contact him at brund@co.shelby.in.us or go to www.shelbycountycoroner.org/forms and provide a statement.