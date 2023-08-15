Columbus house fire under investigation

Due to the fire spreading, firefighters evacuated the home and protected surrounding homes from damage before eventually containing the fire Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a home Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived to a home at 921 California St., near 11th Street, around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 and fought the fire for nearly four hours.

According to officials, nobody was injured, and the single-story rental home was unoccupied when the flames were reported.

Due to the fire spreading, firefighters evacuated the home and protected surrounding homes from damage before eventually containing the fire.

Columbus Animal Care Services rescued two pet dogs, who were in the backyard of the house. The fire department said neither dog was injured.

The CFD and Columbus Township Fire Department recently issued an Automatic Aid Agreement for working structure fires within both the city and the township.

“We experienced a very challenging fire today that required a large amount of manpower working for an extended period of time. With the additional manpower and equipment on the scene, we had extra hands capable of completing essential tasks to get the job done as efficiently and safely as possible,” Deputy Chief Mark Ziegler said.